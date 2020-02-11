Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry reveals the sex of baby # 4 and she's so excited

Advertisement

Kailyn Lowry has 4 children on the way where. The star “Teen Mom 2” already has three sons and has simply revealed the gender for the latest addition to her household.

After having three sons, you assume that the pregnant teen mom has 2 stars Kailyn Lowry could hope for her first daughter. She only confirmed on February 4 that she was expecting a brand new child. The 27-year-old had announced her gender on the weekend of February 8 and MTV cameras had been there to take the opportunity for her gift. Blue confetti emerged from containers everyone was holding on the bash, confirming that Kailyn had her fourth son. She said she was really “excited” for another boy.

“The children and I are very happy to add another boy to the combination,” Kailyn told us. , in addition to sharing images from gender reveal come together. “Thank you to everyone who continues to help us. Hopefully the rest of this pregnancy will go away easily as we anticipate the arrival of our newest offspring. “Kail shared a photo of this opportunity on her Instagram website and headed it guys had no concept. GENDER REVEAL! “

Kailyn posted her pregnancy announcement via Instagram on a picture showing herself and her three sons on a mattress while holding the sonogram that showed her child rising. She also revealed that her first trimester was plagued by morning sickness. Kailyn wrote in the headline, “We’ll confirm the information, child # four is coming quickly!” I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and this time it was a couple of tough months. “I was feeling sick, morning sick, and had no electricity at all. 😭 This week I feel a little higher and I hope it stays that way! “

Kailyn is already the mother of Isaac Rivera, 10, from high school sweetheart Jo Rivera; Lincoln Marroquin, 6, from the ex-husband Javi Marroquin; and 2 years old Lux Lowry by Chris Lopez, While Kailyn did not find out the child’s father on the way her friend Chris, who was always a stranger, seemed to check whether he was the father. He did it in an Instagram post that he shared the same day Kailyn confirmed that she was pregnant. He wrote a “letter to [his] unborn baby” that called him “Younger King” and contained a blue heart emoji. The main followers imagined that he had a second son with Kailyn.