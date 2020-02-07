Advertisement

Fasten your seat belt! Teddi Mellencamp promises an exciting 10th season of “The Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills”, which could be a “wild trip”.

“I feel like there have been so many shocking moments for me this season by far that … I think it’s going to be a crazy season.” Teddi Mellencamp, 38, come Hollywood Life EXCLUSIVELY on the sale of her responsibility training program, All In By Teddi, a responsibility program she launched that has changed hundreds of lives. “I suppose it’s going to be a wild trip this year. However, there are days when I like” Did this happen? “This is your timeliness. Wind it up.” The expectant mother found that the lack of Lisa Vanderpump, 59, (who left the sequence last year) did not change RHOBH followers spending too much. “I assume that we are all a dynamic group of girls. Everyone has one thing: there are two new forged members (Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke). I have the feeling that you are simply pulling yourself towards who you are pulling yourself towards. “

The drama has showered the RHOBH girls for the new season and it hasn’t even aired yet! And basically the greatest half is that the main culprit Brandi Glanville, 47, is no longer even a full-time member! Brandi recently sparked rumors that she and Denise RichardsThe 48-year-old had a month-long affair with each other while the Wild Issues star was still married to his husband Aaron Phypers, 46. Still, Denise appears to be in an undisturbed state when she snuggled up to a pink carpet event with her handsome boyfriend on Tuesday, February 5th.

What does Teddi really think of former blacksmiths like Brandi who are expected to return all day? “For me, I am relaxation for everyone. As long as we have a real friendship with everyone, I think it’s nice to have them there. And I imply, even if I don’t meet someone or if I do, it’s for me like it’s life, you’re not going to get along with everyone, and I have a feeling that regardless of who the individual is, they’re a fascinating thing or something that you might be able to study , or one thing you might be able to do, “Oh, I don’t have to do that.” It could be any way. So I think I enjoy being with all of these completely different ladies. “

Teddi Mellencamp posing. Credit Score: Ryan West / Instagram: @ryanwestphotoTeddi Mellencamp reveals her growing child weakness. Credit Score: Ryan West / Instagram: @ryanwestphoto

Aside from Brandi & Denise’s drama, Teddi thinks this is a fascinating time of year when you can’t just get into the same old RH gaiters. “Yes, we have a drama. Yes. It’s a little crazy. Yes, there are a few tears. Yes, there are some fights. But even if you take a closer look at it, there are some nice successes that each of them saw as one of these ladies. “