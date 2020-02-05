Ted Danson becomes Mayor of LA in Tina Fey's NBC comedy

Advertisement

Ted Danson moves from The Good Place to the Mayor’s Villa: The Emmy winner will be part of a brand new NBC comedy written by Tina Fey and her 30-rock colleague Robert Carlock, as TVLine found out.

In the untitled comedy, for which the Peacock community was only awarded a series order, Danson is officially described as “a rich businessman running for the mayor of Los Angeles to solve all problems.” “Once he wins, he must determine what he stands for, gain the respect of his workers, and team up with his teenage daughter while controlling the coyotes.”

“We are very excited to be back at NBC and to write for one of the best community stars of all time, Mary Steenburgen’s husband Ted,” said Fey and Carlock in a press release.

Danson can currently be seen as afterlife architect Michael in NBC’s The Good Place, which is going into its fourth and final season this fall. Still, he’s the best known for his ex-jock bartender Sam Malone’s NBC hit Cheers and Emmy Awards for his positions in 1990 and 1993 on the loss of life.

Fey and Carlock are Emmy winners for his work on NBC’s 30 Rock, which ended a seven-year run in 2013. They’ve also put together Netflix’s unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt with an interactive film that ended 12 months earlier, especially on the best way.