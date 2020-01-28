TEAR. Reed Mullin, compliance corrosion drummer, dies at 53

Advertisement

Tragic news to report, when Corrosion of Conformity drummer Reed Mullin died at the age of 53. No cause of death has been reported.

The influential metal group reported the news in a tweet Monday evening, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a friend, brother and pioneer. Reed you are loved and you will always be. Let’s all take a moment… ”

Mullin founded Corrosion of Conformity in 1982 with bassist Mike Dean and guitarists Pepper Keenan and Woody Weatherman. C.O.C., as they were also known, released their first album, Eye for an Eye, in 1984, and released a total of 10 studio LPs during their careers. Starting with a more hardcore sound, C.O.C. have become pioneers of mud and stoner metal.

Corrosion of Conformity has undergone a number of changes over the years, Mullin leaving the group in 2001, before separating in 2006. They met as a trio of Mullin, Weatherman and Dean, in 2010, and were joined by Keenan in 2014.

In 2016, Mullin suffered an alcohol attack during the group concert in Edmonton, Canada, but returned to training a few days later. The drummer has missed a number of concerts in recent years, Dean telling the Talk Toomey podcast last year that he will not be welcomed back into the band until he is on the right track.

“He has to take care of himself and collect his bullshit,” said Dean. “And if that happens, the door is open for him. And if it doesn’t, that’s how it is. People must want to help themselves. You can’t just push them to get help. help – they must want to help themselves. “

The group’s most recent album, No Cross No Crown 2018, was the first to feature basic programming from Mullin, Weatherman, Keenan and Dean since America’s Volume Dealer in 2000.

Mullin and Dean started the hardcore-punk collective Teenage Time Killers in 2014, recruiting musical luminaries like Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters, Lamb of God Randy Blythe, Corey Taylor of Slipknot, and many others for their only album, Teenage Time Killers: Greatest Hits Vol. 1.

The death of Reed Mullin comes during a month in which legendary Rush drummer Neil Peart and pioneering cynical drummer Sean Reinert died. Our condolences go out to Mullin’s family, friends and band mates during this difficult time.

This is a developing story…

