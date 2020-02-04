Taylor Swift is not allowed to sing at the American Music Awards: Selena Gomez reacts!

Advertisement

Many stars are mobilized against the controversy surrounding Taylor Swift. The latter is prohibited from singing his personal sounds from his previous label. So additionally at the American Music Awards! We clarify for you!

For this reason, Taylor Swift is prohibited from singing his personal songs at the American Music Awards. The singer stabbed on Twitter to clarify the scenario in which it is concerned. Remember, the younger girl has been fighting countless battles against Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta for several months. They are at the height of his former label Massive Time Machine Group.

Taylor’s goal is to restore the mastery and rights of his songs as quickly as possible. That being said, this story makes problems much more critical than it suggests. As a result, the younger girl should have been singing “Medley” on November 24 and bringing several of his hits to the American Music Awards 2019. However, it cannot. Music is an extremely regulated world and artists should always be on guard.

TAYLOR SWIFT: THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS WILL BE DIFFERENT THIS YEAR.

Much to report that the younger girl is determined by his scenario. She would even have asked her employees and followers to intervene. This is to communicate, to denounce the injustice she has suffered in the past few months. There is no doubt that Taylor Swift has a lot of followers ready to defend her.

Just a few hours after the news, Taylor Swift received a variety of help. A particularly good friend, like Selena Gomez, who didn’t break up any phrases. “They have the chance to be among the best writers of our time, stolen and destroyed, to enjoy their music with their followers. She wrote in an Insta story. Not to mention the messages from Halsey, Lily Allen, Gigi Hadid and Azealia Banks. While followers start the hashtag #IStandWithTaylor.