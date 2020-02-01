Advertisement

Is Taylor Swift secretly engaged? The singer sparked rumors after she revealed a large diamond ring in her new Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

Taylor Swift In the new Netflix documentary “Miss Americana”, the rumor mill is on the rise after wearing a diamond ring on her engagement hand. Followers with eagle eyes watched the 30-year-old with a large glowing ring on her left ring finger in the footage of the document that failed on January 31. Taylor was in a relationship with her London boy Joe Alwyn for 3 years – but could the couple be engaged? Taylor tells Joe that she loves him on a level within the documentary, and fans discuss whether the famous non-public couple could go down the aisle or not.

The big stone was noticed during a scene where Taylor speaks of breaking her silence about politics and disapproving of Tennessee’s Republican Senator-Elect Marsha Blackburn, After being silent during the 2016 elections, she feared that speaking out would best affect her job Dixie chicks once they protested George W. BushTaylor gets emotional when she talks to her mother Andrea, her father, Scottand two different male employees. “I have to be up to date with the story,” she says before lifting her left hand and showing the diamond on her ring finger. Miss Americana director Lana Wilson was asked about the rock in question at the premiere of the Sundance Film Pageant of the film and still said, “Whoa. I’ll revisit this scene, ”she instructed InStyle. HollywoodLife turned to Taylor for comment, but had received no response at the time of publication.

The fans are spread over the clip that shows Taylor with the ring. Twitter consumer @ spooplord13 published a screenshot from the Netflix documentation with the heading: “Is that a band-aid in your hand, or are you placing a correct paper ring in the entrance of our faces? Engaged or cat damage? Problems that the fandom should know, ”wrote the fan. Some Swifties take the rumors with a grain of salt. Twitter consumer @jax_max joked, “She’ll most likely be engaged earlier, married, divorced, and have two children when we find out,” referring to Taylor’s notoriously private life. Another consumer, @princessshaeroy, doubts that T-Swift is definitely engaged: “I can’t imagine Taylor Swift being engaged. I think she would inform her followers,” the consumer wrote on Twitter.

While it makes no sense to get involved in all of the documentation, Taylor makes an unusual statement about starting a household. “There is a part of me that looks like I am 57 years old, but there is a part of me that definitely cannot have children and is unprepared for everything that is important for adults,” says she. “I actually don’t have the luxury of figuring things out in that form, although the result of my life is deliberately two years ahead of time. In fact, they will come to me in two months with dates for the following tour.”

It’s clear that Taylor and Joe have a particularly blissful relationship. In the discussion about her drama 2016 Kanye West and Kim KardashianTaylor tells how she fell in love with the British actor. “I felt alone, I really felt bitter,” she explains. “I felt like an injured animal flogging. I thought I had to reset every little thing. I had to reconstruct a complete perception system for my own personal health. I also fell in love with someone who led a wonderfully regular, balanced life. “She states that she and Joe have” committed “that their relationship cannot be public. “Even though it was [terribly] terrible [time], I was happy,” she enthuses. “However, I was not as happy as I had learned to be happy before. It was a luck that nobody else came in. We were just … happy.” We love to see Taylor so happy and we can can’t wait to find out if she’s strolling down the aisle with her boyfriend!