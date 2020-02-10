Taxing people depending on their location can help give ailing regions a boost

Advertisement

Experts say that people can levy taxes on their problem areas depending on their location.

They say that people are taxing less if they live in a remote location, helping the local economy by preventing people from leaving to find better paid work.

It also gives them more money to spend where they live, which stimulates employment.

Researchers looked at how the tax reform in Norway harmonized wage tax rates in its regions.

Previously, the Norwegian government applied different wage tax rates geographically to stimulate employment, business activity and prevent depopulation of sparsely populated areas.

The rates varied from zero percent in the northernmost regions to 14.1 percent in the central areas.

However, this was abolished in 2004 to comply with EU trade regulations.

The study, published in the Journal of Public Economics, showed that after the location-based tax system was abolished, regions that were more exposed to the resulting tax increase saw a significant fall in employment and a small fall in wages.

Wage negotiations

University College London economics lecturer Hyejin Ku said: “Our findings suggest that in countries or states where wages cannot be adjusted so easily, for example through centralized wage negotiations, local wage taxes can indeed be an effective tool in stimulating local employment in underdeveloped regions .

“Ultimately, the effectiveness of local payroll tax incentives in stimulating local employment depends on how flexible wages can adapt to a particular tax change.

“In situations where rising labor costs for companies are easily shifted to employee wages, we would not expect changes in employment in response to wage increases.

“In Norway, where trade unions have a strong influence on wage negotiations, we see that employment is the most affected.”

Researchers compared changes in employment and wages between 2000-2003 and 2004-2006, before and after the abolition of the special tax system to appease EU trade regulation.

They found that a wage tax rate increase of 1 percent led to a decrease in wages on the local labor market by 0.32 percent.

There was also a significant decrease in local employment in response to the rise in payroll tax, a 1 percent increase reduced employment in the local labor market by 1.37 percent.

The fall in employment was mainly caused by employees moving from work to unemployment or non-work, rather than people who moved to different local labor markets.

Normal payroll taxes are imposed on employers or employees and are usually calculated as a percentage of a salary.

They form a large part of the labor costs for companies, as well as the backbone of financing the social security system and the wage tax imposed on companies accounts for 15 percent of the total tax revenues.

Income Inequality

Location-based payroll taxes are popular in Sweden, Finland and Norway; countries with a noticeably lower level of income inequality.

In the UK there are regional differences between people in the labor market.

For example, the employment rate of men aged 16-64 varies from 82% in the southeast to 74% in the northeast.

The unemployment rate among economically active men aged 16-64 was 3.65% in the southeast and almost twice as high in the northeast with 6.78%.

Uta Schoenberg, professor of Economics, said: “Most countries have large and persistent geographical differences in employment and income, and a growing number of place-based policies are trying to narrow these differences by focusing on underdeveloped or economically stressed regions.

“In the UK, for example, the conservative government has said it wants to reduce regional division, so this could be one of the types of policies they are considering for a post-Brexit Britain.”

