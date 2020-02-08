Advertisement

Tax administration reviews thousands of businesses and merchants every month to play the system, an exercise that has helped increase revenue from goods and services tax (GST), Finance Minister Ajay Bhushan Pandey said on Saturday.

Taxpayer profiling is based on the risk of tax evasion they pose and such abuse of the system must be stopped, Pandey said when the post-budget industry in Chennai interacted with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other senior officials. Pandey said that a large number of taxpayers fully comply with tax laws and that officials ensure that there is no excess when dealing with appraisers.

Sitharaman told academics and policymakers when interacting that GST revenues have both exceeded and will rise over £ 1 trillion in the past three months. “The state finance ministers told us about the loopholes that lost revenue. We have taken many steps to close these gaps. We believe GST revenue will improve, “said Sitharaman.



According to Pandey, the authorities search the data collected on income tax, GST, export and import transactions and compare information from various sources to find out where revenue losses have occurred. “There are 1.2 million registered GST payers. A large number of taxpayers are compliant. But it’s not a fraction of a thousand. We are receiving reports of the red flag, “said the finance minister, adding that the mismatches found are being followed up to find out why no taxes are being paid.

The authorities are performing a risk-based profiling of auditors who are “trying to test the system and receive unjustified reimbursements,” the secretary said. “It’s taxpayer money. If someone takes advantage of unjustified benefits, we have a shared responsibility to prevent it.” ,” he said.

The finance minister also said that in the case of the direct tax dispute settlement system announced in the budget, the cases will be settled via an electronic interface. People should use the system in as many cases as possible, he said.