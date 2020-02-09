Taurus weekly horoscope

Advertisement

Don’t just free your mind, bull. Put your ideas into practice! As of this Monday, February 3rd, it will be your recipe for success to be both open and committed, because Mercury is shining in fish and will provide your eleventh house for social networks and activism with energy until April 11th. Usually the winged messenger visits a sign for three weeks. Due to an upcoming retrograde from February 16 to March 9, Mercury will be doing a longer round here – with a brief review of Aquarius from March 4 to 16. Over the next few months, teamwork is basically THE way to do Taurus dream work. The trick is to team up with the right people. You will work your way through the hardest parts of a project when the time comes, but are you too proud of the fight? Life could be easier if you only leave it to capable employees. During this Mercury phase, your brilliant bonmots hit the spot, along with your motivational speeches about changing the world. (Footnote: During reverse engineering, you want to keep nervous humor at bay as these types of messages can get lost when translated.) You need a platform that is larger than your living room or happy hour team. Do research in places in your community where you can use your bold ideas and nurturing personality. Design a workshop that you can lead at a nearby venue. Or stand in front of a light-flooded window, turn on the camera and show the YouTube world how it’s done. A new stream of income could flow quickly. This is the perfect time to read a new software tutorial or learn how to create your own blog or website. If you’re ready to do some marketing, this could fill up the bottom line.

Friday also brings some cardiac remedies when Venus goes into the ram by March 4th and your twelfth house of closure and spiritual enlightenment. You can finally get a grip on self-destructive behavior or part with a toxic person in your life when it really has come this far. But don’t hurry to cut things off as you can’t find an instant fix. Venus can give you an insight into your own role in these relationships – if you are ready to be unshakably honest with yourself. For example, did you overwhelm a partner a little or saved a disturbed friend? If you need to take an abrupt break, you should drape for support for the next four weeks. Allow yourself to feel your feelings to the core so that you can wipe the slate clean. But if deep introspection (and maybe therapy) offers ways to save a good relationship, allow yourself space to untangle the emotional knots without showing the school finger.

This Sunday (in some places late on Saturday evening) your motto could be: “There is no place like home”. What raises the question: How exactly do you define “home” in 2020, Bull? Since the only full moon of the year in Leo charges your fourth house in your household, you might feel an attraction to your bleak nature that may have been unbearable for a while. Since Disruptor Uranus has been turning through Taurus (on and off) since May 2018, it was less important to take root. In fact, some of the bulls we know have fully embraced nomadic life! Since Uranus won’t leave your mark until 2026, it could be your “new normal” to accept unpredictability. This means that you do this best with a certain structural appearance in relation to your space. Project into the future: where would you like to live in six months … or how? Maybe that means you have to inflate your apartment with city views as you slide into a Bohemian beach village to eat, pray, and love. Or you can finally devote yourself to a renovation project (with the support of a team, um) or make room for a roommate to reduce some expenses for a while. When you’re on the go, you can collect travel versions of your favorite products so you can pack your bags for your next adventure at any time.

The AstroTwins

Identical twin sisters Tali and Ophira Edut, referred to as “astrologers for the stars”, are professional astrologers whose sisterly style and precise predictions have made them popular gurus for all types of astrologers.