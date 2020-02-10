Taubman, owner of the Beverly Center mall, sells for $ 3.6 billion - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

As retailers in malls have to compete with the onslaught of online shopping, the companies that own and manage the malls are faced with their own business models.

For the second time in so many weeks, there is an important agreement involving the operators of the shopping centers.

Mall giant Simon Property Group is paying around $ 3.6 billion for smaller competitor Taubman Realty. Taubman controls two shopping centers in Southern California: the Beverly Center in Los Angeles and The Gardens in Palm Desert on El Paseo. In total, Taubman owns, manages or rents 26 shopping centers in the United States and Asia.

Simon, who owns 204 retail properties in the United States, will buy the entire Taubman share for $ 52.50 per share. The Taubman family will sell around a third of their shares at the transaction price and will continue to be a 20% partner of the Taubman Realty Group LP.

“The combination will enhance (Taubman) ‘s ability to invest in innovative retail environments that create exciting shopping and entertainment experiences for consumers, extensive retail opportunities, and significant new employment prospects for local communities,” said David Simon, chairman of Simon, CEO and President in a statement.

The malls faced retail bankruptcies and store closures after the way Americans shop changed.

Mall values ​​have dropped by up to 41% in three years, commercial real estate watchers from Green Street Advisors recently wrote. That has made it takeover targets, concluded the Newport Beach-based research company.

According to the real estate research company CoStar Group, only nine shopping centers have been built since 2015, a dramatic decrease from 43 in 1973. According to CoStar, the vacancy rate in shopping centers is around 4% on average, although the vacancy rate in the competitive shopping centers is more likely to be 7%.

Last week, Macy’s, a cornerstone of many malls, announced the closure of 125 of the least productive stores and the cut of 2,000 corporate jobs. The store closures make up about a fifth of all locations and are located in poorly functioning shopping centers. A consortium of buyers, including mall owners, Simon and Brookfield Property Partners, bid last week for $ 81 million for Forever 21, the ubiquitous staple of malls that filed for bankruptcy protection in September.

A few years ago, Simon and the company, from Brookfield Property Partners, another major mall operator, joined forces to save the bankrupt teenage clothing retailer Aeropostale.

Traditional shopping malls offer more entertainment and other non-retail options such as restaurants and gyms to generate new energy in their homes. They also try to avoid darkened areas within their properties, which can exacerbate their problems and trigger rental clauses that allow tenants to renegotiate.

The acquisition of a majority stake in Taubman is expected to be completed in the middle of the year. The approval of two-thirds of Taubman’s outstanding voting rights and a majority of Taubman’s outstanding voting rights, which are not owned by the Taubman family, are still required.

Taubman Centers Inc., based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, rose 53% on Monday. Indianapolis-based Simon Property’s shares increased less than 1%.

Other Taubman shopping centers …

Florida: The University Downtown Mall – Sarasota; Waterfront shops – Naples; The Gardens Mall – Palm Beach Gardens; Dolphin Mall – Miami; International Plaza – Tampa; The Mall at Millenia – Orlando

Michigan: Great Lakes Crossing Outlets – Auburn Hills; Twelve Oak Mall – Novi

Connecticut: Stamford town center – Stamford; Westfarms – West Hartford

Sunvalley Mall – Concord, California

Cherry Creek Mall – Denver

City Creek Center – Salt Lake City

Country Club Plaza – Kansas City, Missouri

Fair Oaks Mall – Fairfax, Va.

International market place – Waikiki, Hawaii

The shopping center in Green Hills – Nashville

The shopping center at Short Hills – Short Hills, New Jersey

The San Juan Shopping Center – San Juan, Puerto Rico

The shops at Belmond Charleston Place – Charleston, S.C.