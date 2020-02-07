Advertisement

The teenager, who threw a six-year-old boy from the Tate Modern Gallery observation deck in London, reported plans to push someone off a tall building a year earlier.

18-year-old Jonty Bravery admitted that he pushed the French child out of the 10th floor of the tourist attraction on August 4 last year.

A fall 2018 record, taken after a joint investigation by the BBC News and the Daily Mail, allegedly reveals that he’s telling his caregivers about a plan to kill someone.

The audio, which is reported to be Bravery’s voice, says, “In the next few months, I have it in my head, I have to kill someone.”

Bravery, who is autistic, also allegedly tells his caregivers that he wants to go to central London and visit a major landmark to stop someone from doing so.

The care provider Spencer & Arlington informed the BBC that they “had no knowledge or record of the disclosure”.

A statement said there was “absolutely no evidence” that Bravery “might have told his caregivers about his plan.”

Spencer & Arlington said that there is no record of the disclosure in any care plan, care report, or report from managers or their caregivers, psychologists, or health workers.

However, the company said it had recognized the “seriousness” of the allegation and reported concerns to the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Bravery of Ealing, West London admitted to attempting murder at Old Bailey in London in December and is due to be sentenced in February.

The court previously heard Bravery walk over the observation deck before picking up and throwing his victim over the edge.

The six-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, suffered a cerebral hemorrhage, fractured spine and broken legs and arms after the fall.

The boy was with his family in London at the time and is now supposed to relax in his home country of France.

A GoFundMe site set up to raise money for his intensive rehabilitation said that he started talking again just before Christmas.