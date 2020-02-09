Advertisement

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in the 2020 budget that Indian railways would launch more private trains like the Tejas Express to connect tourist locations. The railways recently proposed a megaplan that involves private players on 100 routes across the country.

Indian Railways’ first attempt to provide private companies with trains was welcomed by global and local players. More than two dozen global companies, including Alstom Transport, Bombardier, Siemens AG, Hyundai Rotem Company and Macquarie, have shown interest. Local companies include Tata Realty and Infrastructure, Hitachi India and South Asia, the Essel Group, Adani Ports and SEZ, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), also competing to run private trains in the country.

1) Indian Railways has created a list of 100 routes for the introduction of 150 private trains across India. The 100 routes were divided into 10-12 clusters.

2) Mumbai-New Delhi, Chennai to New Delhi, New Delhi to Howrah, Shalimar to Pune, New Delhi to Patna are some of the routes on which the private trains run.

3) Private trains that run on a certain route have a 15 minute lead over other trains that run on the same route. “Within 15 minutes after the concessionaires (private players) are scheduled to operate, no scheduled regular trains of the same kind will depart on the same destination,” the document says.

4) Every new train must have at least 16 wagons. The maximum number of coaches must not exceed the longest passenger train on the respective route. Passenger trains are allowed to travel at a maximum speed of 160 km / h.

5) The private unit has the final say in deciding the tariff for a particular route. They are responsible for the financing, procurement, operation and maintenance of the trains.

The budget 2020 focused on the development of new infrastructures and included 12,000 crore for the construction of new railway lines, 2,250 crore for upgrading the gauge, 700 crore for doubling, 5,786.97 crore for rail vehicles and 1,650 crore for the signal and Telecommunications industry too.

