Advertisement

By: New York Times | Washington |

Updated: January 26, 2020 2:25:47 pm

President Donald Trump spent more than an hour one evening in 2018 with a group of donors around a dining table in a private suite at his Washington hotel. (File)

Advertisement

Written by Kenneth P. Vogel and Ben Protess

More than an hour in an evening in 2018, President Donald Trump sat around a dining table in a private suite at his Washington hotel with a group of donors, including two men in the middle of the investigation of allegations, talking about golf, trade, politics – and the removal of the US ambassador to Ukraine.

The conversation, recorded on a recording that was published on Saturday, was in contradiction with Trump’s repeated statements that he did not know the two men, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who would collaborate with President Rudy Giuliani’s personal lawyer to Print campaign on Ukraine.

The recording – a video recording on Fruman’s phone during dinner in April 2018 – largely confirmed Parnas’ report that Trump had criticized the ambassador to Kiev, Marie Yovanovitch, and the immediate order of the president to Yovanovitch delete post.

“Down with her,” you hear Trump respond.

The recording was made public by Parnas’ lawyer, Joseph Bondy, hours after the president’s lawyers started to present their defense in the trial and while Democrats were looking for leverage to convince Republicans to call for their investigation. extend support by introducing additional evidence and by calling new witnesses.

Bondy said it was released in “an attempt to clarify to the American people and the Senate the need to conduct a fair trial, with witnesses and evidence.”

In the recording, Parnas, who is more talkative about the two, concluded an energy agreement that the two pursued in Ukraine and then discussed various themes that later became central to the printing campaign. He claimed that Yovanovitch, whose name he did not quote, had despised Trump. He said the Ukrainians “supported the Clintons all these years.” He even mentioned it when passing the family of former vice president Joe Biden.

The recording does not seem to introduce any substantive new information about the attempt to expel Yovanovitch. But it seems to shed light on the origins of Trump’s interest in the issue and to predict the withholding of his administration of military aid to the country as part of the print campaign. It refers to the motivations of Parnas and Fruman, who had come to believe that Yovanovitch was against their business plans in Ukraine, where they had tried to break into the natural gas market, according to employees of the two men, both Soviet-born American citizens.

And it gives a glimpse of something that is rarely seen: prominent political donors who get the chance to share their views with the president and print their agenda with him in an intimate setting.

At dinner, Trump lured the European Union out of trying to “ruin” the United States, view the World Trade Organization as a “weapon” meant to harm America, and complain about the “globalists” around him who were not concerned about factories shutters.

Democrats are trying to put Trump out of office because he has abused his power by pressing Ukraine to investigate the president’s goals, including Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Parnas and Fruman worked closely with Giuliani in seeking information and establishing contacts in Ukraine to support the effort, starting months after the dinner in April 2018.

The camera is focused on the ceiling for most of the recording, but the audio is clear. Trump can be seen early in the recording when he enters the private room of the Trump International Hotel on 30 April 2018.

The existence of the recording and part of the conversation were first reported by ABC News on Friday.

The attempt to expel Yovanovitch would later be directly linked to the broader printing campaign on Ukraine conducted by Giuliani, Parnas and Fruman. Evidence provided to House investigators showed that Parnas was in regular contact with the Ukrainian prosecutor last year, who also wanted to replace Yovanovitch and seemed willing to trade in Biden for her removal and other signs of support from the Trump government. .

By the time of the dinner with Trump, Parnas and Fruman saw Yovanovitch as a hindrance to their efforts to enter the energy business in Ukraine.

In the full recording that was released on Saturday, Parnas can be heard telling Trump that he and Fruman are “currently buying an energy company in Ukraine.”

Trump replies: “How is Ukraine doing?” And quickly adds, “Do not answer,” and calls for laughter in the room.

After some conversation about the war of Ukraine with its hostile neighbor, Russia, and its efforts to bring about energy security, Trump asked: “How long would they take in a fight with Russia?”

“I don’t think very long,” Parnas replied. “Without us, not very long,” adds, “they feel it will be okay if you support them.”

Parnas went on to say that “the biggest problem there is corruption,” and later added Yovanovitch, although not by name, to a list of issues that Trump should deal with in Ukraine.

“The biggest problem there, I think, where we, where you should start, is that we have to get rid of the ambassador,” he said. “She actually walks around and says to everyone:” Wait, he is being accused, wait a minute. “

The comment led to laughter in the room.

Trump asked for the ambassador’s name. Fruman said, “I don’t know anymore.” Trump sounded strict and then said, “Get rid of her. Get her tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her tomorrow. Get her out. OK? Do it.”

Those comments were directed to one of Trump’s assistants who was in the room at the time, Parnas said earlier. There was some extra laughter in the room due to Trump’s comments.

Yovanovitch remained in her work for a year after Trump’s remarks until she was recalled by order of the White House. It is not clear whether the president has changed his mind, forgot his order, or talked about firing her. Parnas recently acknowledged that he was wrong about Yovanovitch, who denied that he would ever discredit Trump.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump has previously acknowledged that he had problems with Yovanovitch, but has defended his actions where necessary, as presidents have the right to appoint and replace ambassadors as they deem necessary.

Parnas and Fruman were given access to the dinner, which was organized by a pro-Trump super PAC, America First Action, by promising to donate $ 1 million to the group.

The month after the event, they donated $ 325,000 to the group through a company they had recently formed to pursue energy transactions, called Global Energy Producers.

At the start of the video, the person holding the phone walks around in the private suite that films chatter among the guests, including Donald Trump Jr.; Jack Nicklaus III, the grandson and namesake of the legendary golfer; and Barry Zekelman, a Canadian billionaire whose steel company is primarily in the United States.

Later, Trump said to those present: “This is all a little confidential, right?”

At dinner, visitors fluttered about Trump and seemed to enjoy their ability to ask him for direct help with business issues.

In the winding conversation, Trump defended the aggressive actions he was taking against China and explained that he rejected advisers who urged him to take a softer approach because the United States was so deeply about to lose the relationship.

“They are heavy, but I always say that if you have $ 500 billion less, you cannot lose the trade war,” Trump said, referring to the bilateral trade deficit that the United States has with China.

Trump, who has since achieved trade with China, predicted his next major trade battle and focused on the EU.

“The European Union is a group of countries that came together to fuck the United States. It’s that simple, “Trump said, adding that such an idea is surprising because” we are all there from there, right? “

The conversation came just a month after Trump had struck tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum, including metals imported from Europe.

At dinner, Trump repeatedly praised the rates, although he occasionally expressed concern that it could reduce the amount of available metals. “I don’t want to be at a point where we don’t have enough steel in this country,” he said. A few minutes later he added: “You are going to see prices rise. Hopefully not too much.”

It has been ten years since legal changes paved the way for unlimited donations to super PACs, making such meetings an even more explicit demonstration of how a large political payment can turn into access to stimulate a special interest.

The donors competed for time to go through their sometimes conflicting issues, one by one, throwing the president to pick up their targets, almost as if they were on Shark Tank, the reality TV show, looking for investors in their ideas.

Zekelman, a Canadian citizen who owns a steel pipe manufacturer who donated $ 1.75 million to the political action committee in support of Trump, pushed the president about what he saw as the two biggest challenges for his company: cheap steel pipe imports from Asia and new federal rules that made it harder to find truck drivers.

He first urged Trump to go even further in his attempt to restrict steel imports to the United States, and then questioned the rules designed to prevent fatal truck accidents by using electronic control systems to limit how many hours drivers can drive on the road.

Since that dinner, legislation has been introduced in the house with the co-sponsorship of 12 republicans, including Vice President Mike Pence’s brother, to allow smaller transportation companies to get exemptions from the rule.

According to federal law, Zekelman may not contribute to the political action committee. So his company donated the money through one of its US subsidiaries, a maneuver that filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission that he might have violated federal electoral law after the New York Times wrote about donations last year.

One participant told Trump that he is running a company that supplies trucks with compressed natural gas and urged Trump to take measures to make the company more competitive with electrically powered trucks or cars.

Another, who said he runs a business that does business with the US postal service, urged Trump to consider supporting the construction of a 500-mile stretch of highway in the United States that would be used exclusively by self-driving trucks. Paid truck drivers are, according to him, one of the biggest costs of his company.

“All technology is there now,” he said. “It is absolutely safe.”

Parnas did not limit his efforts to influence Trump to Ukraine. He can be heard trying to involve Trump in issues related to another business venture he would continue to pursue – a plan to win marijuana retail licenses in Nevada and elsewhere.

He seemed to be asking Trump to consider the changing regulations that banks have said are making it difficult to process transactions related to the cannabis industry.

“Have you thought about allowing banking in some of these states that allow cannabis?” Parnas asked.

“What?” Trump replied, “Can’t you bank there?”

Parnas said banking rules were “the biggest problem” for the industry and argued that the Trump issue could help politically. If the president had set up a two-part committee to study it, Parnas argued: “you can know what’s going on and make the right decision. Simply putting the committee together will give you such a boost in the medium term with many of the millennials. “

Trump expressed some skepticism and said the use of marijuana led to “more accidents” and claimed “it does cause an IQ problem.”

But Donald Trump Jr. seemed to be more pleasant, arguing “between that and alcohol, as far as I’m concerned, alcohol does a lot more damage”, and claiming “you don’t see people hitting their wives on marijuana. It’s just different.”

A younger Trump spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

In the months following the dinner, Parnas, Fruman and two co-workers sought political support for an attempt to win marijuana retail licenses in Nevada and elsewhere by planning to spend $ 1 million to $ 2 million for possible political donations, some prosecutors say funded by a Russian investor, according to an indictment of the men.

They have argued not guilty.

Download the Indian Express app for the latest world news

.

Advertisement