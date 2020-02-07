Tanya Taylor's Fall 2020 Campaign Presents Actors as Models

Advertisement

They are also featured in an ironic video series called #FASHUNWEEK.

Toronto-based designer New York-based Tanya Taylor revealed her Fall 2020 collection on Instagram yesterday with an unexpected cast. In a series of videos broadcast regularly throughout the day, female humorists Michelle Buteau, Gillian Jacobs, Sasheer Zamata, Zosia Mamet and Jane Krakowski parade through New York City with effervescent and colorful drawings by Taylor.

“Just like the women featured in our films, the collection invites you to find joy and humor in everyday life, starting with your outfit,” explains the brand’s official Instagram account. Entitled #FASHUNWEEK, the video series explores the exaggerated aspects of fashion week, from street style outside of show venues to theatrical rugs from post-show events to influencers who aspire to be in the right place at The good moment.

“We always want people to smile when they wear our collection. We don’t take ourselves too seriously and we wanted to bring the same joy and optimism to these videos, ”Taylor told FASHION. “I’ve always had a sense of humor about fashion and fashion week and I suspected our customers did too. So we asked them on Instagram:” What who makes you laugh in fashion / fashion week? “The answers made us laugh and we decided to use some ideas and make them happen through videos.”

To do this, Taylor turned to some of the funniest women in show biz for a five-part series. In #FashunFitting, Michelle Buteau, a stand-up actress and host of the Netflix reality show The Circle, plays the role of a difficult customer, brimming with ideas on how to improve the collection. In #FashunInsider, Gillian Jacobs, star of cult shows LOVE and Community, is a budding fashion influencer who shows videos of her apartment, staged to look like her behind the scenes of a fantasy show alongside A- listers.

#FashunShowOff sees Sasheer Zamata, a former cast member of Saturday Night Live, trying to create the perfect elaborate outfit that will get her noticed at NYFW. In #FashunFriends, Girls Breakout star Zosia Mamet plays a fashion editor who’s just starting out to discuss the latest fashion shows and trends with everyone who will listen to her, while 30-year-old rocker Jane Krakowski tries to coach a lesser celebrity known on how to work a red carpet at fashion week afterparties in #FashunMentor.

“I have always been inspired by women actresses, because I feel that they embody the spirit and the mission of the brand – a colorful confidence, an energetic happiness and a zest for life”, explains Taylor about his decision to make comedians role models in it. Lookbook and fall 2020 campaign. “We also realized how often we dress the actors, whether on stage or in their daily lives. Rashida Jones was the first celebrity to wear us; Aidy Bryant, star of Saturday Night Live and Shrill, inspired me to expand our size range to size 22 in 2017; and Chloe Fineman is currently taking us to the opening credits of SNL every Saturday evening. “

