‘Tan Mother’ occurs in public for the first time after the coma at the boxing event

“Tan Mother” returns triumphantly.

Patricia Krentcil has been ready for her first public appearance since falling into a medical coma in June. The 51-year-old will appear with Damon Feldman’s superstar boxing event in Fort Lauderdale in November with singing accomplice Adam Barta.

She will perform her single “Free 2 Be Me”.

The headline-grabbing singer shouldn’t wear boxing gloves, but guarantees participants “a deal within the ring that can steal the present,” she said in an announcement.

In June, Krentcil was hospitalized for pneumonia. However, when the doctors were unable to drain all of the water from their lungs due to their poor condition, which was due to their smoking habits, the heart stopped. Then she was thrown into a coma, but in the end she was resuscitated.

“I had a disturbance in my physique. My entire system just collapsed, ”said Krentcil, who was arrested in 2012 and charged with a minor risk after supposedly taking her then five-year-old daughter Anna directly to a tanning bed in Nutley, NJ.

She was in prison every week, but was not indicted by a large jury. She has since moved to Florida.