Tamra Judge spilled the tea to Andy Cohen about why she stopped following him and the rest of the “RHOC” solidly on social media. She did it after she said she was “unhappy” to “shift” from the present.

Tamra judge has no unhealthy blood with Actual Housewives Government Producer Andy Cohen, 51, regardless of being released by the actual housewives of Orange County. The 52-year-old accepted his request to attend Instagram on January 27 to jump in and discuss for the first time since she introduced on January 25 that she was “unhappy to go” and “went on” from the present. After the announcement, she gave up following all her former regular friends on social media, and Andy herself. Now she explains why she did it.

“Why did you follow everyone up with me?” Andy asked her during the IG stay. Tamra replied, “I actually did that after I got the information. So I got the information after tents. I didn’t have a (cell phone) reception. I received a text message a few hours earlier than when I left for my tent trip that I have a production assembly, that we’re going to be full, I know you didn’t get your contract, so I assumed, “Okay, I’m fine. I’m fine, okay?”

Tamra continued that she went on her tent trip and eventually drove to a place where she would get the reception to examine her daughter Sophia Barney, who was with her father. “I drove on the road and I got a textual content message from the production called ‘Name me’ and I was a bit in shock. And because I knew it was going to be a sh * t storm. I didn’t want to investigate it, I didn’t want to see it. I didn’t want any more damage than I already was. So I just didn’t follow anyone anymore. It was similar to my intuition. Out of sight, out of mind. I don’t have to see it. have accepted it. “

However, Tamra was happy. “I have two companies, I have two houses,” and although she “went through a sh * t storm”, she admitted that RHOC made her a “rich b”. “Andy informed her,” Don’t make it cry when it’s over, just smile because it happened, “and Tamra fully agreed.

She also referred to a private disaster. “I’m not going to enter an element, but I’m going through a number of tricky agencies and it was best for me to leave so I could take care of it. I just want to be a little private now,” she said, emotionally Tamra acknowledged she wouldn’t have it if she was filmed for RHOC, so maybe this was all for the best.

