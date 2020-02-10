Advertisement

CHENNAI :

The income tax department summoned Tamil actor Vijay on Monday for tax evasion and his alleged connections to the financier Anbu Chezhiyan. The development takes place after the IT department raided the actor’s residence in Panaiyur, Chennai on Friday.

IT experts searched in connection with the success of a new movie that was a box office hit and brought in around £ 300m.

According to sources, the IT department recovered £ 65m from Vijay’s alleged financier’s home in Chennai on Thursday in raids related to tax evasion related to AGS Cinemas.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.