Taliban say the mystery accident in Afghanistan was American aircraft

By: AP | Kabul |

Updated: January 27, 2020 8:44:03 PM

This photo of Tariq Ghazniwal shows an airplane that crashed in eastern Afghanistan on Monday. (AP)

Afghanistan plane crash today: An American military plane crashed into Eastern Afghanistan on Monday, a Taliban spokesman and Afghan journalist said. Tariq Ghazniwal, a journalist in the area, said he saw the burning plane.

In an exchange on Twitter, he told The Associated Press that he saw two bodies and that the front of the plane was heavily burned. He added that the body and tail of the aircraft were hardly damaged. His information could not be verified independently.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said an American air force plane crashed in Ghazni province. He claimed that the crash had killed “many” American servants. The militant group often exaggerates victims. Ghazniwal said the crash site was about 10 kilometers away from an American military base.

US Major Beth Riordan, a spokeswoman for the US Central Command, declined to comment when he was told about the Taliban claim. She previously acknowledged that US military officials were investigating reports of a crash in Afghanistan. She said it was unclear whose plane was involved in the crash.

However, photos on social media allegedly from the crash site showed the remains of a Bombardier E-11A aircraft that the US military uses for electronic surveillance of Afghanistan.

Social media images of the crashed aircraft showed an aircraft with US Air Force markings similar to other E-11A surveillance aircraft photographed by aviation enthusiasts. Visible registration numbers on the aircraft also seemed to fit with those aircraft.

The so-called Battlefield Airborne Communications Node can be transported in unmanned or manned aircraft such as the E-11A. It is used by the military to extend the range of radio signals and can be used to convert the output from one device to another, such as connecting a radio to a telephone.

Popularly referred to as “Wi-Fi in the air” by the US military, the BACN system is used in areas where communication is otherwise difficult, raising signals above obstacles such as mountains. The system is regularly used in Afghanistan.

Local Afghan officials had previously said on Monday that an Ariana Airlines passenger site in Afghanistan had crashed in the Taliban-held area in the eastern province of Ghazni. Ariana Airlines told The Associated Press, however, that none of its planes had crashed in Afghanistan.

The conflicting accounts could not be reconciled immediately. The number of people on board and their fate was not immediately known, nor was the cause of the crash.

Arif Noori, the provincial governor’s spokesperson, said the plane crashed around 13:10. local time (8.40 a.m. GMT) in the Deh Yak district, about 130 kilometers southwest of the capital Kabul. He said the crash site is on the Taliban territory. Two members of the provincial council also confirmed the crash.

But the acting director of Ariana Airlines, Mirwais Mirzakwal, rejected reports that one of the company’s planes had crashed. The state airline also published a statement on its website stating that all aircraft were operational and safe.

The mountainous province of Ghazni is located in the foothills of the Hindu Kush mountains and is bitterly cold in winter. The Taliban currently control or control about half the country.

The last major commercial aircraft accident in Afghanistan occurred in 2005, when a Kam Air flight from the western city of Herat to Kabul collapsed into the mountains as it attempted to land in snowy weather.

However, the war has experienced a number of fatal crashes of military aircraft. One of the most spectacular took place in 2013 when an American Boeing 747 cargo plane crashed shortly after taking off from Bagram Air Base north of Kabul en route to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. All seven crew members were killed.

The US National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation showed that large military vehicles were inadequately secured and shifted during the flight, damaging the control systems that “made the aircraft uncontrollable”.

