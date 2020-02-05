Taking into account Philips' complaints, the United States is launching an investigation into Fitbit and Garmin

Advertisement

Philips, a electronics company based in the Netherlands, filed a complaint against Fitbit and Garmin in America for infringement of patents for wearable know-how and requested an investigation.

The brand new 12 months didn’t start well for some know-how companies. Two of them, the US-based wearable know-how manufacturers Fitbit and Garmin, are likely to be launched due to alleged infringements of Philips patents.

Fitbit rejection

Based on the Dutch company, Fitbit and Garmin’s wearable technology units are used without patents’ approval for patents reminiscent of exercise monitoring, alarms and motion detection. In addition, it has been recognized that Philips has been trying to barter with these two companies for three years and no conclusions have been drawn. Due to the complaints filed in December, the US Worldwide Commerce Fee decided to look into Fitbit and Garmin.

Advertisement

A Fitbit spokesman advised Reuters that Philips’ claims were untrue and that the Dutch company had not achieved any portable applied science. Let’s also assume Philips entered the portable know-how market later than the companies in question. For now, it’s a mystery when the investigation is likely to be completed and how companies face sanctions.