Taiwan is subject to the travel ban due to the novel corona virus - DOH

MANILA, Philippines – Taiwan is temporarily banned from the Philippines by traveling to mainland China and its special administrative regions to prevent the spread of the corona virus. The Ministry of Health (DOH) cleared this up on Monday, February 10, and ended last week’s confusion about the scale of the ban.

According to State Secretary for Health Eric Domingo, Taiwan is included in the ban because the World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes it as part of China.

“If you look at the WHO map and the number of cases, Taiwan is included in China. Because we have a temporary travel restriction and a ban on China, Taiwan is included, ”Domingo said in a press conference.

“I think the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has made it clear to us that we have a one-China policy,” he said. This policy is contained in the 1975 Chinese and Philippine government joint communication, which “respects the Chinese government’s position that there is only one China and Taiwan is an integral part of the Chinese territory.”

Domingo also said that Taiwan has always been included in the extended travel ban ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte to suppress the spread of the novel 2019 corona virus (2019-nCoV).

Malacañang made the announcement on February 2 after the Philippines announced its first death in 2019-nCoV. The president then agreed to “temporarily ban the entry of people, regardless of their nationality, who come directly from China and its special administrative regions.”

Although Taiwan was not mentioned in the February 2 announcement, the health official said, “Taiwan is now included as part of the China restriction.”

However, he acknowledged that Taiwan’s inclusion in the expanded ban was not immediately implemented due to “confusion” between the authorities involved. Domingo said the Philippines only started restricting travelers from Taiwan at the weekend.

The DOH’s multi-agency task force for managing emerging infectious diseases will meet on Wednesday, February 12, to discuss whether or not Taiwan can be excluded from the ban. According to Domingo, Taiwan has contested its inclusion in travel restrictions.

Taiwan’s entry into the ban means that non-Filipino nationals traveling from the East Asian state will be denied entry into the Philippines. Only Filipino nationals and permanent visa holders are allowed to enter, and even then they are subject to mandatory 14-day quarantine in accordance with the DOH guidelines.

This also means that Filipinos are not allowed to travel to the places specified in the ban. Labor Minister Silvestre Bello III said in a press conference in Malacañang on February 10 that there are at least 120,000 Filipino workers abroad in Taiwan who may be affected by the decision.

So far, 3 cases of the novel corona virus have been confirmed in the Philippines. These are imported cases in which the patients came from China. One of them died, while the other two have since recovered from the infection after negative testing for the virus.

On Monday noon, the novel coronavirus killed 910 people and infected over 40,500 people worldwide. – Rappler.com