Taiwan Condemns China Travel Ban

TAIPEI, Taiwan – On Tuesday, February 11, Taiwan struck countries that “confused” it with China after the Philippines was last to ban the island for the fatal outbreak of the corona virus.

Despite its cultural ties and proximity to China, Taiwan has acted quickly against the outbreak and currently has only 18 confirmed cases of the new virus.

However, self-governing democracy is increasingly involved in travel restrictions for China, where the outbreak killed more than 1,000 people and infected more than 42,000.

Late Monday, February 10, the Philippines confirmed that China’s current travel ban has been extended to Taiwan under the so-called “One China” policy.

Beijing regards Taiwan as its own territory – as part of “one China” – and has vowed to take the island by force if necessary.

Taiwan’s State Department described this decision as “wrong and one-sided” on Tuesday.

“Confusing Taiwan with China has created problems for our side and the international community,” Joanne Ou, spokeswoman for the State Department, told reporters.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has worked intensively on relations with China in search of trade and investment in recent years.

Critics in the Philippines accuse him of failing to assert himself against Beijing on important issues, such as his expansive claims to the controversial South China Sea.

The Philippines have not yet issued travel bans on countries like Singapore, South Korea, Japan and Thailand, although they have confirmed more infections than Taiwan.

In recent years, Beijing has taken a more aggressive ‘One China’ view, frozen Taiwan from international bodies such as the World Health Organization, and pressured companies to list the island as part of China.

The outbreak of the corona virus clearly illustrated this isolation. Taiwan is currently the only place where an outbreak occurs that is not part of the WHO.

With the spread of the virus, some countries have included Taiwan in their own China travel bans.

Italy has banned flights from Taiwanese airlines, Bangladesh has prevented Taiwanese travelers from entering the country, while Mongolia initially banned and then announced it would review visa applications on a case-by-case basis.

Taiwanese officials abroad have communicated with various governments to clarify that Taiwan “is not part of the People’s Republic of China,” said Ou.

Taiwan has also contained the outbreak and reported no infections in the community, she added.

When asked whether Taipei suspected Beijing was putting pressure on Manila to extend the travel ban, Ou said, “China’s shadow is lurking … I think the Chinese factor is obvious.”

Taiwan said it will continue to communicate with Manila and has persuaded some countries, including South Korea, Vietnam, and Jordan, to lift travel restrictions. – Rappler.com