Advertisement

Taimur Ali Khan, the son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, the three-year-old toddler, is the favorite of social media. Internet users love to see Taimur with his cute little hammer while riding, playing football, playing basketball and learning repair skills.

Now a video of him playing drums at the birthday party of the sons of Karan Johar, Yash and Roohi, has gone viral on the internet. The cute video of the toddler beating the drums will melt your heart. The star child looked super cute and happy in his blue jeans, paired with a blue jacket. Watch the video here:

Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi turned three on February 7. The filmmaker threw a lavish blow in advance. Taimur had a lot of fun with the twins at the party. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Tusshar Kapoor, Farah Khan and Soha Ali Khan also participated in the bash.

Advertisement

The pictures and videos from the party were really adorable. In one of the videos, Yash, Roohi and Taimur Ali Khan showed how they let the soul dance out of their body.

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates