Cuteness follows wherever Taimur Ali Khan goes. Whatever the toddler does or says makes headlines, and why not? TimTim is one of the sweetest and most adorable children in Bollywood and his antics are known.

The three-year-old recently attended the celebration of the 3rd birthday of Karan Johar’s twins – Yash and Roohi. Taimur had a lot of fun at the party dance his heart out. play the drums and turned into a lion. Yes that’s right! At the party, the child’s face was painted and looked like a cute little lion.

A video in which he played drums at the birthday party had previously gone viral on the Internet. The star child looked super cute and happy in his blue jeans, paired with a blue jacket. Watch the video here:

Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi turned three on February 7. The filmmaker threw a lavish blow in advance on February 5th. Taimur had great fun with the twins at the party. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Tusshar Kapoor, Farah Khan and Soha Ali Khan also participated in the bash.

