Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap is ready to produce a short film titled Pinni, and she is completely impressed by experienced actress Neena Gupta, who plays the main role in the project.

“Working with Neenaji has been a great learning experience. She is a great actress. She has been in the industry for so long and it feels great to see what roles she has played in her career. And now she has done it . ” more about the character of Sudha in my film Pinni, “said Tahira.

Gupta shared the film’s poster on her Instagram account, where she stands in front of boxes of Pinni (a popular Punjabi candy). Have a look here:

“My food obsession continues! After #toffee comes #pinni along with a few bitter, sweet calories. There was a 2 year gap between these two, but I was busy saving my ass and someone tells me that it is a better offer and I agree, “added Tahira. Pinni will be released on February 19.

