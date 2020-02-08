TAEHA OPENS HIS INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT AND BRINGS A LETTER TO FANS

Advertisement

According to the unfortunate information the MOMOLAND fandom had received regarding the departure of Taeha and Yeonwoo, one of many idols was determined to begin its new stage.

Taeha ended his contract with the MLD group and now apparently wants to share his daily and subsequent actions with his followers. He therefore decided to open a private account on social networks.

Taeha was determined to open an Instagram account. Their first publication was a letter to Merry Go Spherical. Taeha explained that she was surrounded by love all the time while she was a member of MOMOLAND and had good experiences during this phase.

Advertisement

The idol also thanked the assistant and guaranteed that her followers would get to know a brand new musical aspect in this new way as a soloist. Awwww! So far, Taeha has not indicated whether he will set an example with another company and what his subsequent plans are.