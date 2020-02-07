Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – It’s been over two decades since Tabing Ilog hit the ’90s kids, and now the legendary teen drama is making a comeback, this time as a stage musical.

The teen drama followed the friendships and romances within a group of friends: Anne, Eds, Corrine, George, Badong, James, Rovic and Fonzy.

It originally ran from 1999 to 2003 with ABS-CBN, gaining cult following and starting the careers of its young stars.

Tabing Ilog: The musical, presented by ABS-CBN and Star Hunt, revealed its cast on Thursday February 6th. The new cast includes many new faces – some of which were probably not even born when Tabing Ilog was on the air. Some of them were cast after Star Hunt auditions.

New Barkada

Kiara Takahasi, Abi Kassem and Gab Pangilinan will alternate as Eds, the role originally played by Kaye Abad. Hanie Jarar, Skye Quizon and Ian Pangilinan will share the role of Rovic, which was originally played by John Lloyd Cruz.

Batit Espiritu and Emjay Sevilla play Badong, the character of Paolo Contis. Alternating with James, Gian Wang, Gabby Sarmiento and Jem Macatuno play the original role of Patrick Garcia.

Argel Saycon, Elyson de Dios and Vino Malabot will share the role of Fonzy, who was played on the show by Baron Geisler. Mia Canton, Belle delos Reyes and Abby Trinidad will alternate as George, who was originally played by Jodi Sta Maria.

Lou Yanong, Missy Quino and Teetin Villanueva take turns as Corrine, originally played by Desiree del Valle.

Brand new characters

The musical will also include new characters. Lie Reposposa, Noel Comia and Brei Binuya will take turns as Sammy, James’ siblings. Art Guma, Ian Hermogenes and Franco Ramos will play another new character, Ely.

At the same time, experienced actress Agot Isidro will play several roles with Joanne Co, Jojit Lorenzo and Paolo O’Hara.

The show is directed by Topper Fabregas, with a book by Jade Castro and music by Vincent de Jesus.

The musical opens on March 7th and runs until April 26th. It is performed at the Dolphy Theater in the ABS-CBN complex in Quezon City. Ticket prices range from P1,000 to P2,500 and are available on Kapamilya tickets. – Rappler.com