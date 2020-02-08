Advertisement

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and family members cast their vote for the Delhi 2020 general election on Saturday. The ‘Thappad’ actress visited Instagram to share the moment when she posted a picture with her family. “‘Pannu Parivaar’ voted. Did you? #VoteDelhi #EveryVoteCounts,” Taapsee wrote the post.

Pannu even posted a photo with her sister Shagun Pannu when she was on her way to the polling station. The actress appeared ready for winter in a casual tracksuit when she and her family showed their inked fingers after voting.

Yesterday herself, Pannu flew back to her hometown Delhi with her mother to cast her vote and even share an excerpt from the flight on her Twitter account. The actor urged people to exercise their right to vote and participate in the Festival of Democracy, and wrote, “A short break from work to make sure WE VOTE!” The elections to the 70 assembly seats in Delhi began on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. in the capital under strict security measures. Voting lasts until 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates

This story was sourced from third-party feeds, agencies. Mid-day assumes no responsibility or liability for the reliability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day Management / mid-day.com reserves the sole right to change, delete or remove the content at its own discretion, for whatever reason