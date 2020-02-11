T-Mobile merger valued at $ 26 billion, Sprint approved by judge

Advertisement

The $ 26 billion T-Mobile and Sprint merger has been approved and will end a year-long effort to combine the third and fourth largest U.S. mobile operators. A federal judge decided on Tuesday to combine the marriage of the two telecommunications giants. District judge Victor Marrero said in his ruling that he did not provide for the companies to “pursue anti-competitive behavior” and dismissed the lawsuit from a dozen states.

The judge said that Sprint alone “cannot continue to work as a strong national competitor”. Sprint is currently in fourth place, but the company claimed that it is uncertain to implement a nationwide 5G network without T-Mobile.

Prosecutors general argued that the merger’s approval would worsen mobile communications and prices for Americans. Judge Marrero said, however, that he was ultimately not convinced by the economic theories and analytical modeling of the states, and wrote that the two sides’ claims ultimately resulted in competing crystal balls. He said he essentially relies on his own “front-line skills and experience” to make a decision.

“How the future is manifested and implemented is a multifaceted phenomenon that is not necessarily based on theoretical forces or mathematical models,” he wrote.

Sprint shares rose a remarkable 70% at the opening. The T-Mobile share also recorded an increase of 12% on Tuesday.

John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile, called the verdict a “big win” and said in a statement that the new company that will keep the T-Mobile name is “great for consumers and great for competition”.

The companies praised the merger’s benefits and called for lower prices, 5G expansion and new jobs. They said the combination would ultimately employ 11,000 more full-time workers than the independent companies would have in the next four years. They said an additional 12,000 jobs would be created to employ 600 new businesses and five new customer experience centers.

The merger could be completed in early April. A new website has been launched to promote the combined companies at NewTMobile.com.

To address antitrust concerns, Sprint and T-Mobile have entered into an agreement with Dish Network to purchase some wireless devices from the companies to create a new nationwide network operator. The companies hoped that this would eliminate the merger’s impact on the market. They also promised that prices would not rise and would not accelerate the introduction of a new ultra-fast 5G mobile network.

Two major attorneys general were not happy with the verdict.

Letitia James, the New York corporation, said in a statement that reduced competition was “bad for consumers, bad for employees, and bad for innovation.” She added that the state would consider a possible appeal.

California AG Xavier Becerra said he was “ready to fight as long as necessary to protect innovation and competitive costs.”

The combination forms a third national wireless giant the size of Verizon and AT&T (AT&T owns CNN’s parent company WarnerMedia.)

The fusion saga between T-Mobile and Sprint has been running since April 2018 when the current deal was proposed. State regulators, including the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission, approved the merger last year. The states were the final hurdle, and Sprint and T-Mobile fought in December before a Manhattan federal court to approve the merger.

Ajit Pai, FCC chairman, said he was “happy” with the decision. citing companies’ promise to expand 5G.

“This transaction is a unique opportunity to accelerate the deployment of 5G across the United States, to use the critical mid-band spectrum more productively, and to provide rural Americans with much faster mobile broadband,” said a statement by Pai. “This is a huge win for American consumers.”

