System of a Down, Faith No More, Korn announce LA concert

System of a Down, Faith No More and Korn join forces for the concert event of the year.

The trio of legendary hard rock outfits will give a one-off concert on May 22, 2020 at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. To update: Due to the “overwhelming demand” a second show was shown on May 23 at the Banc of California Stadium.

The stacked invoice is rounded off by Helmet and Russian Circles.

Tickets for both shows will be sold through Ticketmaster on Friday, February 7th at 10:00 AM PST.

The upcoming data marks Faith No More’s first confirmed US performance in five years. The outfit, led by Mike Patton, has already announced a number of European shows for this summer.

System of a Down will also be playing a number of European shows this year, but like Faith No More, the Banc of California shows are now the only opportunity to see the band this year in the United States.

Korn is currently on a North American winter tour with Breaking Benjamin and will also be seen on the European festival racetrack in June and July. The data supports her latest studio album, The Nothing, which was released in September 2019.

