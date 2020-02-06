Advertisement

At the baftas on Sunday evening, film stars, royals and viewers were reminded that the Syrian people should not be forgotten – air raids and barrel bombs are still raining in Idlib province and forcing hundreds of thousands to flee (report, February 4).

When she received the award for best documentary, For Sama’s director and narrator Waad Al-Kateab told the world that “the people of Idlib should hear your voice now.”

Al-Kateab’s plea to support Syrian prisoners in Idlib made many viewers, including myself, cry. But Syrians need more than tears: they need measures. The international community needs to put more pressure on all parties to end the relentless attacks on civilians and hospitals and to bring about an urgent and sustainable ceasefire. The future of the millions of families struggling to survive will remain bleak unless a political process is launched to address the root causes of this conflict.

Hombeline Dulière

Syria Crisis Emergency Program Manager Cafod

