Syrian regime kills 5 Turkish soldiers in Idlib

Advertisement

QAMINAS, Syria – According to the Turkish Ministry of Defense, the Syrian regime’s artillery killed 5 Turkish soldiers in Idlib on Monday, February 10.

The barrage also wounded 5 soldiers in the violently plagued northwest, causing the Turkish military to “destroy targets,” the Ministry of Defense added.

Advertisement

The exchange was the second in 8 days and took place in the Taftanaz area, which had recently been bolstered by Turkey, said the UK-based Syrian Human Rights Observatory.

Monday’s incident occurred one week after the previous regime’s murder of eight Turkish soldiers, resulting in a fatal response from the Turkish army.

The clashes continue to strain relations between Damascus and Ankara, while increasing tensions between Russia and Turkey – the main foreign actors in the conflict.

The Syrian government forces supported by Moscow have carried out a bitter attack on the last major rebel bastion in northwestern Syria for more than two months.

Violence in Idlib and Aleppo provinces has displaced 689,000 people, said David Swanson, spokesman for the United Nations Humanitarian Coordination Office, OCHA.

“The number of displaced people in this crisis is growing out of control,” he told AFP on Monday.

The exodus is one of the largest in the nine-year civil war and carries the risk of causing one of the worst humanitarian disasters in the conflict.

It has raised the alarm from rebel aid Turkey, which is already accepting 3.7 million Syrian refugees and fears another influx.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense said Monday’s troops were “deployed to strengthen the region to prevent clashes in Idlib, ensure border security, and stop migration and human tragedies.”

Turkish reinforcements

Since Friday, large convoys of vehicles carrying commandos, tanks and howitzer artillery have strengthened 12 Turkish military posts in Idlib, which Ankara had set up as part of a 2018 agreement with Russia to ward off a regime-intensive.

But the deal couldn’t stop the government’s progress. Turkey said that despite repeated warnings of such a move, the regime forces surrounded three of their outposts.

After the recent attack, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met immediately for talks, the Turkish broadcaster NTV reported.

Fahrettin Altun, Erdogan’s most important press officer, wrote on Twitter: “Turkey has fought against the attack to destroy all enemy targets and avenge our fallen troops.”

He added: “The war criminal who ordered today’s hideous attack was directed against the entire international community, not just Turkey.”

Erdogan has given Damascus time to withdraw from its outposts by the end of the month, and has urged Russia to persuade the regime to stop its offensive.

A Russian delegation has been talking to Idlib in Ankara since Saturday. Further meetings are expected on Monday.

The two countries worked closely together, although they supported opposite sides of the war.

Intensify bombing

The escalation between Turkey and Damascus is a violent bombing by the regime and Russia killed 29 civilians in less than 24 hours.

Six children were among nine civilians who were killed in raids in Abin Semaan village, Aleppo province, early Monday.

At the site of the raid, a rescue worker carried a dead girl in a thick blanket while one of her relatives asked for the body, an AFP correspondent said.

Volunteers who shivered in almost freezing temperatures dug themselves into heaps of rubble and rescued a dust-covered man and child trapped beneath them.

The latest airstrikes occurred after a night of violent bombings by Russia and the regime, which at least 20 civilians had been killed in neighboring Idlib and Aleppo, according to the information agency.

About half of Idlib province and parts of neighboring Aleppo and Latakia provinces remain outside government control.

It is estimated that around 50,000 fighters are in the shrink bag, including many jihadists from the dominant alliance Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, but above all their rebellious allies.

Around 3 million people, half of whom have already been displaced by violence in other parts of Syria at least once, live in the region. – Rappler.com