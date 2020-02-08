Advertisement

The Syrian government forces have conquered new areas of insurgents in their northwestern offensive as Turkey sends more reinforcements to the country, state media and opposition activists said.

The week-long government offensive triggered a humanitarian crisis in which, according to the United Nations, around 600,000 people have fled Syria’s last rebel stronghold since the beginning of December.

Rebels control much of Idlib province and parts of neighboring Aleppo region, which is home to 3 million people, many of whom have been displaced from other parts of Syria.

The offensive appears to be aimed at securing a strategic highway in the rebel-controlled area, as opposed to a large-scale campaign to recapture the entire province, including the densely populated provincial capital Idlib.

“Our goal is to clear the highway and drive terrorists out of there,” a local Syrian commander told state television. He referred to the M5 motorway, which connects the state capital Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo.

The UK-based Syrian Human Rights Observatory, an opposition observer, said government forces still had to clear 30 km of the freeway before it came under full army control for the first time since 2012.

Syrian state television said Saturday that government troops had captured four villages in the Aleppo province near the highway. Syrian troops and mine clearance experts have removed explosives from the recently conquered city of Saraqeb, which is at an intersection of the M5 and M4 highways and connects the Syrian coast with the east of the country.

Turkey, a main supporter of the opposition, sent further reinforcements to Idlib overnight, according to the Observatory and Idahib-based media activist Taher al-Omar, who is surrounded by militants.

The Observatory said that a convoy of 430 vehicles had arrived in Syria since Friday evening, which has increased the number of vehicles that have entered the country since last weekend to well over 1,000.

A Turkish military convoy arrives in northeast Idlib on Friday evening. Photo: Yahya Nemah / EPA

A rare clash between Turkish troops and Syrian soldiers earlier this week killed seven Turkish soldiers and a Turkish civilian, as well as 13 Syrian troops.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Friday that the army would react “even more vigorously” to any attack on Turkish observation posts in the region.

The violence has created tensions between Russia and Turkey, which have worked together to secure ceasefires and political talks, although they have supported the reciprocal sides of the conflict.