SWAT ends the 7-hour barricade in East LA with a gunman still at large - Whittier Daily News

EAST LOS ANGELES – A sheriff’s SWAT team ended its operation to arrest a double-shot suspect in an East Los Angeles residence after the suspect had been on hold for nearly seven hours this morning.

The SWAT team was called at 10:35 p.m. Sunday at the residence on the 3500 block on East Cesar Chavez Avenue, said deputy Tracy Koerner from the sheriff’s information office.

The man was discovered in an alley by MPs around 8:45 p.m. just before he ran into the residence. It corresponded to the description of a suspect when two men were shot at around 3:45 p.m. on Marianna and Eastern Avenue, said Koerner. The victims were hospitalized with wounds that were not life-threatening, he said.

At 3:32 a.m., the Sheriff’s Enforcement Bureau announced that the operation had concluded that Cesar Chavez Avenue was reopened and “neighborhood safe”.

“The suspect is excellent,” said deputy Michelle Sanchez from the sheriff’s information office at 5:30 in the morning.