Suspicious Boko Haram Islamists kill at least 30 residents in northeastern Nigeria

Advertisement

By: Reuters | Abuja (Nigeria) |

Published: February 11, 2020, 9:27:54 am

The state of Borno is the epicenter of the Boko Haram and ISWA uprising. (File photo)

Advertisement

At least 30 people were killed in the northeastern Borno region of Nigeria after suspected Islamists from Boko Haram set fire to several trucks with passengers on Sunday evening, eyewitnesses and residents told Reuters.

There was no immediate claim to responsibility, but the Boko Haram group and the rival Islamic State faction in West Africa (ISWA) have frequently carried out attacks in the region.

Passengers were stranded at a military checkpoint on Sunday evening because the military had imposed a curfew in the city of Auno prior to the attack at around 9:00 p.m. GMT.

Auno is a city 24 km from the state capital Maiduguri. According to eyewitnesses, the insurgents attacked motorcycles and shot sporadically. They set fire to at least 18 vehicles and kidnapped several people, another eyewitness said.

The Nigerian army commander said the death toll was much lower since the military recovered 10 bodies on Monday. The commander said the military closed the road at 1500 GMT to curb the uprising.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack on Monday, adding that the state had received more military hardware and intelligence agencies to meet current security challenges, a statement from the President’s Office said.

The state of Borno is the epicenter of the Boko Haram and ISWA uprising. The conflict lasted a decade. During this time, the militants killed thousands and millions and fled their homes in the region.

📣 The Indian Express is now in the telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines

Download the Indian Express app for the latest World News.