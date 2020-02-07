Suspicion that homophobic tapes are thrown at the staff of the Gay Bar in Dallas: SEE

Advertisement

Dallas police are looking for two suspects who attacked gay bar staff in an obvious hate crime early Sunday.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight in the Liquid Zoo Bar & Grill on Knight Street. Witnesses told CBSDFW.com that bar workers were trying to get them out when the suspects started hurling homophobic bows. At that point, they started throwing blows.

“It was kind of a nightmare because you never know what will happen in this situation,” said Liquid Zoo employee Ronnie Mikyles, who was knocked out. “My face was split and the back of my head was swollen.”

Liquid Zoo reported on Facebook that one of the suspects can be seen kissing another man in a pre-attack surveillance camera image.

“You would think we would not have this problem in 2020, but unfortunately it has reached many people and it will probably never go away,” said bar owner Gary Wellborn.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Derek Gaffney at 214-671-3703 or [email protected].

