Sushmita Sen's comeback will appear on March 29 on Disney + Hotstar: Bollywood News

Last December, Sushmita Sen went to her Instagram to announce her comeback. In fact, the actress had even said: “You have waited 10 long years for my return to the screen and lovingly encouraged me every step of the way during my break … unconditionally !!! I WILL ONLY COME BACK FOR YOU !!!!! “Well, now we’re hearing that show called Aarya will be released on March 29th. If that wasn’t enough, we’ll also hear that the new original show started with a Rajasthani backdrop will also mark Disney + Hotstar’s streaming network’s entry into the Indian market.

Commenting on the same source close to development, it said, “After the Disney and Fox Star Network merger, it was a long wait to see the Disney + and Hotstar merger. Sushmita Sen’s new show Aarya, which marks her return to acting after a ten-year hiatus, introduces the Indian market for Disney + Hotstar. “For more information on the show, see the source. Ram Madhwani directed filming started in December 2019. Against the backdrop of a Rajasthani, Sushmita will play the character of Aarya. “

The series is currently being filmed in Rajasthan, although the source didn’t want to reveal any more details, we suspect that Sushmita’s fans, who have been waiting to see her in action again, are now eagerly counting the days until March 29th.

