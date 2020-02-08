Susan Dalgety: Hope is rich at the start of a new chapter in Malawi

Advertisement

Govati looked uncomfortable. He put down his fork. “I have to go,” he smiled. ‘Listen, I hear car horns and cheers. I have to take those photos. Bye.”

And with his camera swinging over his shoulder he was gone.

Advertisement

Govati Nyirenda is the lead photographer of the Malawi News Agency and one of my oldest friends.

He documents the progress of his country since the start of multi-party democracy in the early 1990s. Something special happened this week, so memorable it made it to the pages of the Washington Post and the Financial Times.

On Monday, the Malawi Constitutional Court declared the 2019 presidential election invalid due to voting irregularities, including the liberal use of Tippex to change many of the ballot papers.

Five judges in the Supreme Court, who had been considering evidence for many months, also strongly criticized the Malawi election committee for not monitoring the elections properly.

In a decision that surprised the country, they announced that there should be a new election for the head of state within 150 days.

Furthermore, the country should return to the 2014 presidential team – Mutharika and former vice president Saulos Chilima, now leader of a new opposition party, until then.

And they instructed the parliament to follow the Malawi constitution and amend the parliamentary and presidential electoral law to require future winners to achieve an absolute majority of 50 percent plus one vote.

The incumbent president, 79-year-old Peter Mutharika, had won only 38 percent of the vote last May and his authority had not been accepted by the majority of Malawians.

“He is not our president,” people said as they took to the streets in the months following the poll in May to protest what they considered an illegal result. And on Monday they were right.

Of course, Mutharika threatened to appeal the judgment, but as one of Malawi’s leading political scientists, Boniface Dulani, wrote in the Washington Post: “Since the Supreme Court ruling was unanimous, such an appeal would probably not be favorable end for Mutharika … “

Malawi is only the third African country to override a presidential election and re-run the vote – Kenya did it in 2017, with Ivory Coast first in 2010.

The decision, and how it has been greeted so far, shows a political maturity that much richer countries, with much older democracies, can only hope to pursue.

The contrast between the young democracy of Malawi determinedly struggling with an election crisis and the ruins of the Trump presidency is strong.

The world’s largest economy also identifies itself as the best democracy in the world, but the judicial and legislative departments of the federal government seem powerless to a demagogue.

A one-time reality TV star and multiple bankruptcy have taken over personal control of the United States of America and the people are helpless.

Not so in Malawi, where a coalition of churches, civil society and the media, supported by the main opposition parties, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the United Transformative Movement (UTM) campaigned to determine what the majority of the people as an illegal president.

And they won.

“I am so happy, I am in the clouds,” said my friend and colleague Maggie Banda on Monday evening after the verdict.

“Our country was rushed by thieves. This is a new beginning for Malawi. ”

That feeling of a new start can be felt in the streets of the capital Lilongwe.

People greet each other smiling and smiling. They are proud to wear UTM supporters in their red berets and t-shirts. They are no longer challenging losers, but a movement with a future. Malawi has changed. The only demonstrations are joy, while MCP and UTM supporters celebrate together.

But hope can be fragile.

Remember Obama? The deep-rooted social and economic challenges of Malawi, with their roots in colonialism, continue to exist.

Supreme Court judges cannot immediately put an end to the widespread poverty that plagues the majority of Malawi’s 18 million people.

The popular will not only tackle climate change, and Malawi, a small country in southeastern Africa, is an insignificant player in the global economy.

“The biggest challenge for our people is food security,” said Dr. Asiyati Chiweza, professor of local government at Chancellor College.

“We can only make progress if our people have enough to eat all year round,” she tells me at the end of the day with coffee to discuss how we can best support Malawi councilors.

Malawians depend on cornmeal to prepare their main dish, nsima. Most grow the corn themselves, in small gardens next to their village houses.

But their harvest does not last a whole year, and many people are forced to buy corn during the peak “hunger” months from November to March.

This year, for a number of reasons, the price of maize has doubled during the hunger period, leaving it outside the reach of many households.

“If there is no corn meal, people don’t eat,” Dr. Chiweza says simply. The UN estimates that now, this week, there are nearly two million people in Malawi in urgent need of food aid.

It is this grim truth, people who go to bed empty-handed, that the next President of Malawi must tackle.

Yes, the country needs to develop its economy through better trade, to train its people to meet the challenges of the 21st century and to secure the infrastructure that will form the basis for economic growth.

But first it must be able to feed its people.

A country cannot progress if its children are malnourished while their wives sacrifice food to feed their families.

Dr. Saulos Chilima, UTM leader and vice president, spoke at a press conference on Wednesday and stated that the election verdict was a victory for all Malawians.

“It’s a victory for all those women and young people who resisted the elements and stood for hours behind each other to cast their votes,” he said.

When asked whether his party would enter into an electoral alliance with the main opposition party, the MCP, he said that if politicians put themselves first, the country was lost.

“Let’s first discuss what we want for this nation, how we will achieve it, and finally, which leaders will take us there.”

This week I witnessed the start of a new chapter in the history of Malawi. A new generation is about to lead this beautiful but impoverished country.

Will they succeed where the old men failed? Only time will tell, but there is hope in abundance right now, and it is an exciting feeling.