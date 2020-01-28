Advertisement

Senator Susan Collins (R., Maine) said Monday that John Bolton’s confirmation that President Trump had linked military assistance to Ukraine with the launching of a politically advantageous investigation “strengthens arguments for witnesses” in the ongoing impeachment process ,

Collins, a key target of Democrats’ efforts to get Republicans to call witnesses, added that the publication of Bolton’s upcoming book “triggered a series of discussions among my colleagues” on how the impeachment process should proceed.

Collins’ testimony comes after Senator Mitt Romney said Monday that it was “increasingly likely” that the Republicans would vote to hear Bolton’s testimony.

“I think it is becoming more likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should hear about John Bolton,” Romney told reporters. “I’ve spoken to others who have spoken about it.”

According to a manuscript from Bolton’s upcoming book, which was received by the New York Times, the former national security advisor was directly a witness to Trump, who said in August that around $ 400 million in congressional military aid would only be provided if Ukrainian officials Investigations against Trump’s political opponents announced.

Ahead of the trial, Collins was at the forefront of Republican efforts to allow witnesses to be called after Trump and other allies proposed that Republicans should vote for the acquittal immediately.

“We should be completely open to calling witnesses,” said Collins on January 10th. “

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell was particularly familiar with Collins’ demands to unify the 53-47 Republican majority. The Kentucky Republican submitted a short-term change in the procedural rules last week after Collins expressed his rejection of the proposed length of the opening arguments.

Republican aid to the Senate last week – before the Bolton News – said that it was becoming increasingly unlikely that more than three Republicans would vote for witnesses.

