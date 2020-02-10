Survivors who shot in a mall in Thailand followed the killer by video surveillance

Advertisement

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand – In a toilet on the fourth floor of Terminal 21 shopping mall, buyers clamped the closet doors against the entrance to keep a Thai soldier on a killing spree, and tracked his movements through portions of video surveillance shared by friends on the outside ,

Chanathip Somsakul, a 33-year-old music teacher, and his wife, who were barricaded in the women’s toilet with a few dozen others, bubbled on social media and frantically called friends and family.

Her daughter Chopin was sitting vigilantly on a ledge, a three-year-old viewer of an unprecedented mass murder campaign in Thailand.

Nakhon Ratchasima, a medium-sized Thai city that, like much of the northeastern Isaan region, is interwoven through close family relationships and social networks, quickly began to rally into its own city trapped inside.

“A friend who works in the mall spoke to a man in the surveillance room … he informed us of the whereabouts of the gunman,” Chanathip told AFP on February 9.

Gripped with terror

These details, shared through messaging apps, may have saved the lives of Chanathip, his family, and the 20-30 year olds.

But in the maelstrom of competing information, fear gripped the people hidden in the closets, storage rooms and toilets of the mega shopping center.

“Everyone was scared and lost. There was so much information going around that people weren’t sure what to believe,” Chanathip added.

For hours, a murderer stalked the alleyways, the glass-fronted windows of the multi-storey mall that was riddled with bullet holes.

The gunslinger – a soldier who was apparently annoyed by the sale of a house – had killed and grabbed several people on the first day of a long weekend on the way to the city’s largest shopping center.

Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma strutted through the mall with a machine gun slung over his shoulder and with a helmet and combat gear in full view of surveillance cameras.

At the end of his stroll, at least 30 people would be dead – including himself. Many more are wounded, some are critical.

Fear shot through Chanathip’s hiding place when someone hit the toilet door.

Shots broke out

“I thought it could be the shooter. A lady asked ‘Who is this?’ But there was no answer. She wanted to open the door, but we all convinced her. ”

Chanathip had just finished teaching a music lesson and, like hundreds of others, was eating at the mall with his family when a gunfire broke out.

His family fled to the women’s toilet. Some men pulled off the toilet doors and clamped them against the entrance.

At 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8th, they received a message from the police that they could go, which they did, initially in an orderly fashion, along with dozens of others.

But when they reached a parking lot, shots sounded, which triggered a wild sprint.

Dozens of others were trapped inside and crouched in gym toilets, under restaurant tables, and in storage rooms – to gather information about the armed man’s whereabouts.

Aldrin Baliquing, a Filipino teacher in his forties, meditated out of H & M’s camp to keep calm.

“I was so scared because the shop we were trapped in was just above the facility where the gunman held his hostages,” he said, referring to unconfirmed reports that the rogue soldier had taken human shields.

When the police started cleaning bullet-ridden cars and rust-red blood stains on the street that had dried in the Thai heat, the survivors tried to find a sense of a night of terror.

“Everything happened so quickly,” said 13-year-old Lapasrada Khumpeepong of the AFP during a Sunday vigil for the dead and injured.

She and her mother were trapped in the bathroom on the ground floor of Terminal 21 and cornered there for 5 hours after trying to escape the sound of rapid gunfire.

“Thank you to those who sacrificed themselves to keep others alive,” she scribbled on a condolence note at the vigil.

“We wouldn’t be here today without you.” – Rappler.com