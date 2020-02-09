Advertisement

Jirattikarn Nobthai rode his bike to Terminal 21 shopping mall when filming began. He got out and tried to help others, said his mother, Sasithorn Suthisook, and he was hit in the arm and side once.

“He was conscious even though he was shot. He called and said, “I was shot,” and then my husband hurried to the crime scene to take him to the hospital, “she said.” Part of the area has been closed, traffic is closed, but it is he didn’t care. “It was a matter of life and death.”

The armed man, a soldier identified as Jakrapanth Thomma, had arrived at the shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima at around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Jakrapanth drove a Humvee-style military vehicle, carried weapons and ammunition stolen from a military base, and shot at drivers and pedestrians in the area.

Inside the mall, buyers sought shelter behind the counter and in the bathrooms and storage rooms. Chanathip Somsakul and his family were among those barricaded in the women’s toilets on the fourth floor. The 33-year-old music teacher and his wife searched for information on social media and called friends and family while they were waiting with their three-year-old daughter.

“A friend who works in the mall spoke to a man in the surveillance center … he told us where the gunman was,” Chanathip told Agence France-Press on Sunday.

Others turned off their phones and waited silently to avoid being spotted. Aldrin Baliquing, a Filipino teacher in his forties, meditated in an H&M storage room to keep calm. “I was so scared because the shop we were trapped in was right over the facility where the gunman held his hostages,” he said, referring to unconfirmed reports that the gunman had taken human shields.

More than five hours after Jakrapanth entered the mall, security forces confirmed that they had managed to secure the ground floor and several higher levels. Outside, motorcycle taxis offered free rides to the crowds that had been evacuated in groups. At local hospitals, people rushed to donate blood to help the injured.

The Nobthai family received financial support from the Wellwishers after booking online that they could not find any medical bills to cover the private hospital where the boy was being treated. Since then, he has been transferred to a state hospital.

A total of 26 people were killed in the attack. “I am still shocked and disbelieved that this happened in the city where I grew up,” said Kreangsak Suwanpantakul, 41, who is from the city but was not present at the time. “People would say [mass shootings are] an American thing, especially school shootings, but in Thailand, and especially in Korat, you could never imagine that this would ever happen,” he said, using the usual alternative for Nakhon Ratchasima.

Soontaree Channuan, who works at the Parkviewplace Inn, a hotel near Terminal 21, initially said that the sound of gunfire was a blast. Almost all of his guests work in the mall, he said. “Yesterday there were only seven or eight guests. And they were in the mall. Fortunately, they were safe. They came back at night – some at 9pm and the others at 11pm, ”he said, adding:“ This has never happened to us. “

The city was visited by the Prime Minister and other officials on Sunday, but Soontaree said the streets were quiet. Volunteers came to the area to feed the emergency services, who worked on a 16-hour operation all night.

The last group of people to be rescued from the mall left just before 9 a.m. on Sunday. Some have reportedly been injured. In the evening, crowds in black gathered at the city’s Thao Suranaree Memorial to pray.

Nobthai has had two operations, including kidney surgery, and is still in intensive care. “I haven’t eaten since yesterday. We just couldn’t eat anything and didn’t feel like it. We didn’t sleep either,” said his mother. “We only hope for his recovery.”