Surrendered Pakistani Taliban spokesman escapes detention - official

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – A leading member of the Pakistani Taliban escaped custody more than two years after being handed over to the authorities, a senior security official said on Sunday, February 9.

The confirmation comes days after Ehsanullah Ehsan – the former spokesman for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) – released an audio message claiming that he had escaped from detention and is now in Turkey.

Advertisement

According to a high-level security source, Agence France-Presse Ehsan was “one of our most important means of identifying militants and tracking them down later”.

The source was unable to confirm claims that Ehsan was in Turkey or provide any information about his escape.

Notorious for claiming coldness after TTP attacks, Ehsan has been linked to some of the country’s bloodiest attacks, including the Easter 2016 bombing of a park in Lahore and targeted action against educational activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Ehsan surrendered to the authorities in 2017 and later gave high-profile interviews on Pakistani television, which angered many in the country who thought they were being pampered by the authorities after years of helping to lead the bloody uprising.

However, Pakistani security officials argued that he had provided valuable intelligence in the fight against the militants.

Pakistan has been fighting a local Islamist uprising that has killed thousands of civilians and security personnel in extremist attacks for over a decade, especially after the TTP launched its 2007 violence campaign.

The overall level of extremist violence has dropped dramatically in the past year. In 2019 there were the fewest deaths since 2007 when the TTP was founded.

Analysts have attributed the fall to military offensive against the Taliban in the northern Waziristan and Khyber tribal areas where they were headquartered, and to operations in the country’s largest city, Karachi.

In 2018, the TTP was further downgraded after a U.S. strike in Afghanistan killed its leader, Maulana Fazlullah. – Rappler.com