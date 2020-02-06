Advertisement

Almost eight years after the death of the experienced film producer and father of Anil Kapoor, Surinder Kapoor, a chowk about his name was opened in Mumbais Chembur on Thursday. The entire Kapoor family, including director Boney Kapoor, actors Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others, were present at the opening ceremony.

Grandchildren of the senior producers Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor exchanged pictures of the inauguration of the “Surinder Kapoor Chowk”.

The entire Kapoor family was present at the inauguration ceremony

While Sonam shared pictures of the Chowk and announced that it would be unveiled, Arjun wrote a warm contribution about his grandfather’s trip.

“He came to this city with my grandmother without knowing what the future holds for him. He may have been an outsider in this industry, but he has made his way from being an assistant in Mughal e Azam to continuing his production with his children and grandchildren pave the way for legacy and family name, “wrote Arjun Kapoor in his quote.

He thanked the people of Chembur again for realizing the Chowk.

“Thank you to everyone in Chembur who made this chowk … our family is trying to entertain you all because my grandfather made this job today. Our family started in Mumbai with my grandfather Surinder Kapoor”, read Kapoor’s caption.

Surinder Kapoor was an experienced film producer known for his films “Loafer”, “Judaai” and “Pukar”. From 1995 to 2001 he was President of the Indian Guild of Film and TV Producers for six years. After a cardiac arrest, he died on September 24, 2011.

