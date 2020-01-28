Advertisement

The experienced singer Suresh Wadkar, who was awarded the Padma Shri this year, is grateful to the government. However, the singer thinks he would have been happier if he received the award in time.

“It feels great. Every artist is waiting for an honor like this and it feels great to have received it. I’ve been waiting for this honor for a long time. I thought I might have to wait for the award this year, but I finally received it, “Suresh Wadkar told IANS.

“I don’t know what your criteria are because a lot of the people who are my junior received it at least 10 to 12 years ago. I’ve spent so many years in this industry. It’s been 45 years. Don’t you think seniors But I am grateful to this government for giving me this honor. I would have been happier if I had got it in time, “he added.

The Padma Shri award winner was, alongside various regional film industries, an outstanding voice in Bollywood’s music scene. He has given his voice to numerous hits from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. His songs in Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Gaman, Sadma, Parinda, Utsav, Chandni, Masoom and Maachis will be fondly remembered by melody lovers. However, Wadkar believes that he does not do justice to today’s composers in Bollywood.

“Times are changing. New singers and composers have been added. The way they think it may not fit. I think there is no other good reason why I am no longer offered work in Bollywood.” he said, sounding a little hurt. The 64-year-old singer also commented on Bollywood’s contemporary music and questioned its longevity.

“Bollywood’s music now has a profound western influence. I don’t see any Indian music in the industry right now. These days, the teenagers are still singing 40-year-old songs to show their talent. This shows the importance of Indian music music “If today’s songs have this power, they should survive 50 years later, just like yesterday’s music still survives today. But will that happen?” Wadkar logs out with uncertainty in his voice.

