Almost four years after it served as the backdrop for Anthony Maras’ Hotel Mumbai, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) has become a muse on screen for another filmmaker. Director Abhishek Sharma recently locked a platform at the legendary location to shoot a crucial sequence with Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh for his next one, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

The director admits that he initially thought about rebuilding the station, but had a change of heart. “Ramoji (film city in Hyderabad) houses pre-made sets (from train stations). Usually filmmakers like to shoot in a controlled environment, but to me it felt fake. Since the film was set in the 90s, Victoria Terminus was the perfect venue,” explains Sharma, whose team had obtained Central Railway approval prior to filming last week. “It turned out to be more expensive, but the venue gave the scene an atmosphere (of authenticity).”

The crew shoots at CSMT with the specially curated diesel engine

Filming at one of the busiest train stations in the world is not an easy task, especially in a city that is always looking to see its favorite stars. The railway authority has blocked platform number 10 for the two-day stay. “We were shooting from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The railway authority also provided a special train with a diesel engine, which, unlike today’s electric motors, was typical for the 1990s. We were full of childish excitement and took turns checking out the engine and blow the horn, “he laughs.

Fatima Sana Shaikh can also be seen in the production of Zee Studios. It shows the cheerfulness that arises when Bajpayee’s wedding detective does a background check written by Dosanjh for a budding groom. In addition to the chaos of working in a real place, Sharma insists that his crew don’t violate the basic rules. “We have heard of so many cases where crew members have lost their lives. Before we got to the venue, I had an in-depth meeting where I told them to follow the guidelines.”

Abhishek Sharma

