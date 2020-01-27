Supreme Court Authorizes Changes In Public Charges Against Los Angeles Executives - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

A divided U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump administration and against the will of Los Angeles city leaders on Monday, January 27, allowing federal officials to change the rules that could make it harder for immigrants Undocumented migrants obtain citizenship status if they use – or if the government determines that they are likely to use – public benefits or housing.

The rule changes – which change the definition of “public fee” – were proposed in 2018 and were to come into force in October before court challenges blocked their application.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in favor of applying the rule changes.

“The city of Los Angeles has made significant efforts and invested in public assistance and housing programs … to ensure families stay together in a safe and livable environment,” said city council chair Nury Martinez in August when she called on the city to join a class action lawsuit against the changes.

The Department of Homeland Security, under the rule changes, said it would take into account that an undocumented person “is at any time liable to become a public office” when requesting government-subsidized housing or food stamps to determine if someone is eligible for citizenship status or if they are applying for visas and green cards.

The rule change would define a public charge as a person who relies on benefits for more than 12 months over a three-year period, although there are certain exemptions from the changes.

DHS said it would also consider receiving public benefits by certain members of the United States military and their families, certain adoptees, and receiving Medicaid in certain contexts, particularly by foreigners under the age of 21, women pregnant and for certain services. funded by Medicaid.

District courts blocked the promulgation of the rule in 2019, but the Trump administration succeeded in two federal courts of appeal that would have allowed the policy to be enforced.

Martinez said that since the rule changes were proposed, fewer people have applied for benefits, which could create a public health problem for people who depend on the programs.

DHS says that since the 1800s, the federal government has considered immigrants to be self-reliant.

The state of California and more than a dozen states and counties have sued the administration over public office policies.

Mayor Eric Garcetti spoke about the health problems of Latinos and immigrants at a small summit meeting in December.

“We have people who, in the extreme, die, whether from cancer because they are afraid to go to a clinic, whether it is people on the streets of Los Angeles or it is just people who don’t have access to it because they don’t see themselves in the health care system, “Garcetti told City News Service at the meeting.

About 544,000 people apply for green cards each year, according to the Associated Press, and according to the government, 382,000 belong to categories that would subject them to the new revision.

Immigrants represent a small portion of those who receive public benefits, as many are not eligible for them because of their immigration status, said the AP.

