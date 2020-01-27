Supreme Court allows 'public law' immigration restriction

Advertisement

January 27 (UPI) – The US Supreme Court lifted a lower court order Monday against a Trump administration immigration rule that extends the “public prosecutor” rule, making it more difficult for low-income immigrants to get green cards to get it. enter the country.

In August, President Donald Trump’s government extended the term “public indictment”, allowing officials to refuse visas and green cards to people who can be considered an economic burden on society due to their dependence on public aid benefits, including food stamps, Medicaid and government subsidized housing. Civil servants can also look at other factors such as financial resources, health and education when determining eligibility for green cards.

Federal judge George Daniels for the southern district of New York issued an order in October and called the new rules “disgusting for the American dream of the chance of prosperity and success through hard work and upward mobility”, and a federal appeals court confirmed the order earlier this year.

The conservative leaning Supreme Court lifted the order on Monday, allowing the new rule to be applied. Four of the nine judges, Stephen Breyer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, disagreed.

The Trump government asked the Supreme Court earlier this month to set aside the only remaining national order against the rule, with circuit courts lifting three other orders in recent weeks. US immigration officials can now use the new restrictions in every part of the country except Illinois, where the rule is blocked by a state-wide ban.

Federal officials say that the stricter rules ensure that immigrants do not become a tax burden. They noted that the changes have no retroactive effect and that refugees and persons who have already been granted asylum in the United States are exempt.

The state of New York had argued that the extension of the “public prosecutor” rule will make it harder for poor immigrants, disabled people and people with color to enter the country.

Millions of immigrants “will be frightened and confused about the possible consequences of applying for benefits and will completely refrain from public assistance,” argued N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James in a complaint.

The term “public indictment” dates from 1882, the same year that the discriminatory Chinese exclusion law was adopted, excluding mainly Chinese immigrants from the claim that “it endangered the good order of certain places”.

More than a century later, under then President Bill Clinton, the administration issued guidelines that only monetary benefits or “institutional institutions for long-term care” would be taken into account when determining the “public indictment.”

