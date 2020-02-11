Advertisement

The Calcutta Supreme Court approved Tuesday resumption of tunnel drilling for the city’s east-west subway corridor, which came to a standstill following an aquifer outbreak in August last year that resulted in a steep drop in soil and led to the collapse of buildings.

The court accepted a report from IIT-Madras and instructed the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC), the agency responsible for the project, to work between the Esplanade and Sealdah stations in the Bowbazar area in central Calcutta, in consultation with the institute to resume.

The departmental bank, consisting of judge TBN Radhakrishnan and judge Arijit Banerjee, ordered the tunnel construction to be suspended until September.

Three months later, the KMRC applied to resume work based on a report prepared by its committee of experts.

At a prayer by a non-governmental organization to have the report of the Committee of Experts reviewed by an independent agency, the KMRC asked the IIT-Madras to review its results.

In its report, the institute stated that tunnel work could be resumed.

Work on the project came to a standstill after a tunnel boring machine struck an aquifer in Bowbazar on August 31 last year and triggered a large-scale subsidence. Many buildings developed cracks and hundreds of people had to be relocated.

However, the shortening of links between Sector V in Salt Lake and Yuva Bharati Krirangan Stadium is scheduled to begin on February 13.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

