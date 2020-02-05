Superstore cast previews season 5, Mateo's fate, Amy and Jonah's future: 'We'll Get Someplace'

Advertisement

America Ferrera understands why Superstore fans may be surprised by the fourth season finale, in which Nico Santos’ Mateo was handcuffed away by the ICE. “They didn’t understand how humorous the deportation can be,” she said throughout the visit to the TVLine video suite “San Diego Comedian-Con 2019”. “However, our authors have recognized the potential.”

Ferrera, Santos and their Castmates are tackling the fate of the undocumented Cloud 9 worker who met with TVLine’s president, Michael Ausiello. “I’m back for season five,” Santos admitted. But “then I will be hit by a meteor and die.” OK, maybe not everyone jokes apart.

Later during the interview, Ausiello Ferrera asked for another ugly Betty meeting – one that could work wonders for Mateo’s love life. The actress pondered Amy’s future as a retail supervisor after supporting the union. and she and Ben Feldman promised that season 5 of the NBC comedy (beginning Thursday, September 26) could be a huge success for the central lovebirds Amy and Jonah. Their relationship, Ferrera explained, “is going to play a huge half … we’re going somewhere.”

To take a look at all the questions and answers – and find out how long the gang thinks the present can go – press PLAY in the video above. Then beat the feedback: How will Workforce Cloud 9 deal with keeping Mateo nationwide?