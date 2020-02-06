Advertisement

NEW DELHI :

The income tax department announced on Thursday that it was looking for a producer, actor, distributor and financier in the Tamil film industry in a tax case, which resulted in the confiscation of uncounted cash of around Rs77 crore.

The tax authority said in a statement that the uncontrolled cash was found in secret locations in Chennai and Madurai that were allegedly owned by the financier, but did not identify the “key players” in the film industry who were involved in the case. Emagazine.credit-suisse.com/app/art…7805 & lang = DE The actor, who is familiar with the development, said on condition of anonymity that it was superstar Vijay.

The CBDT statement states that the actor’s investment in real estate and the compensation received from the manufacturer are being researched as part of the current search.

Advertisement

The group’s searches and surveys across Chennai and Madurai have identified approximately 38 premises, and searches are still ongoing in certain locations, the department said.

“During the search, a large number of property deeds, promissory notes and subsequent checks, which were taken as security, were confiscated and confiscated. According to the evidence gathered during the search, it is estimated that the veil would likely exceed 300 rupees in this case, “the statement said. The dealer involved in the case is also a contractor.

subjects