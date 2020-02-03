Supernatural's last season: Jake Abel returns as half-brother Adam

Advertisement

Oh brother!

One of the many first RSVPs for Supernaturals 15th and last season is Jake Abel, who will repeat his position as Dean and Sam’s half-brother Adam. Co-showrunner Andrew Dabb revealed the casting information in the press room after the last comedian-con panel of the CW drama.

Adam was finally seen in season 5 when he (as Michael’s ship) was sent to hell as Lucifer during a massive fight with Sam. No information has been given on the nature of his return.

Advertisement

Jensen Ackles, the supernatural star, repeated many of his followers by excitedly considering the potential of Adam’s return during the TVLine Upfronts interview (see below). In view of the occasion of the season finale, he stated: “I have the feeling that many people ask questions about the Adam side – included in the cage, does this cage open? Will Jake come back and retaliate? There are a lot of alternatives for a lot of completely different places and that’s what I’m excited about. “

Abel can then be seen in Kate Sackhoff’s house drama One other Life, which premiered on July 25th on Netflix.

It also became known that Matt Cohen – who appeared as a youngster John Winchester at times and whose TV credits also include Basic Hospital and South of Nowhere – directed an episode of the last season.